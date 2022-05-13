Man who ran amok hacked dead in Alicia

A 34-year-old man who allegedly ran amok was hacked dead in Alicia town on Tuesday night, police said.

According to Chief Master Sgt. Constantine Polinar of the Alicia Police Station, victim Arjem Lumbay was hacked in the head with a bolo outside the house of suspect Toribio Gumop-as, his cousin’s husband.

“Hubog tong namatay, hing sung didto sa bay sa suspect. Didto siya namatay,” said Polinar.

Lumabay who was wielding an ice pick allegedly challenged Gumop-as to a fight.

He allegedly tried to go inside Gumop-as’ house but was restrained by the latter’s wife.

Polinar said Gumop-as, out of fear for his wife safety, grabbed a bolo then hacked Lumabay.

“Nanong ning biktima. Hubog unya gada kuno pod og ice pick mao tong dihay commotion, natigbisan sa nataran sa suspek. Tan-aw siguro sa suspek na naay ice pick hadlok siguro siya unsy mahitabo sa iyang asawa nahinaykan siguro niya,” Polinar said.

Lumabay was still rushed to a hospital in Candijay but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Gumop-as surrendered to authorities following the incident.

He was placed under police custody and was charged with homicide. (AD)

