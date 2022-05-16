Unattended candle used for prayer meeting causes house fire in Panglao

A house in Panglao town was razed by a fire which was believed to have started from a lit candle that had been left unattended after a prayer meeting on Sunday afternoon.

SFO1 Jeryl Jabonete of the Panglao Fire Station said flames had already engulfed the house which was made of light materials when they arrived at 4:42 p.m., six minutes after they were alerted.

“Pagabot namo totally nasunog na gyud, paspas kaayo unya hangin-hangin pa gamay,” said Jabonete.

No one was injured during the incident but the fire left property damages worth P40,000.

Initial investigation indicated that the fire started from a candle whose flames were believed to have spread to an adjacent curtain inside the house of Feliza Jabonete.

“Sa ilang giingon tungod kuno sa kandila na nabiyaan kay nag cluster sila gikan, prayer meeting. Nakita nila na ang kusog gyud na kayo diha sa altar na gibutangan sa kandila,” said Jeryl.

The fire had been lit for several hours when its flame started to spread as residents forgot to put it out after a prayer meeting.

“Wa gyud kuno nila ma pawng ang kandila. Unya duol sa kurtina. Pag melt adtong kandila mao na siguro to sugod,” he added.

Jeryl said the blaze was declared fire out at 3:48 p.m.

The Panglao Fire Station deployed three fire trucks but authorities noted that they were unable to go near the house due to coconut trees surrounding the area.

The firefighters had to connect several hoses for the water to reach the burning residence.

“Gikan sa higjhway, mga 50 meters pa. Sudlonon siya. Mi agi pa mi og kasagbutan didto gipalusot among mga hose. Di masud ang sakyanan kay mo bangga,” said Jeryl. (A. Doydora)