Priest unscathed in car-truck collision in Balilihan; both vehicles severely damaged

21 hours ago
21 hours ago

A priest survived a head-on collision between his sedan and a delivery truck in which both vehicles were severely damaged in Balilihan town.

According to Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Renoblas of the Balilihan Police station, the Hyundai Accent driven by Fr. Jayson Yecyec, parish priest of the St. Augustine Church in Sagbayan, went wayward after the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned.

Yecyec lost control of the vehicle along a national highway in Barangay del Carmen Norte causing it to slam into an incoming delivery truck.

“Ni malfunction iyang brake maoy hinungdan na ni dretso siya og dasmag sa Canter ga tagbo gyud sila,” said Renoblas.

Both vehicles were severely damaged but Yecyec had no apparent injuries. He was however still advised to undergo checkup at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the truck’s driver Sotero Betalmos only experience minor pain in his knee but also did not incur serious injuries.

“Nagkatagbo sila pero kaluoy sa Ginoo walay naangol nila. Pero ang ilahang sakyanan puros gyud guba labina kadtong mga atubangan na bahin sa ilang sakyanan,” said Renoblas.

Both parties reached an amicable settlement following the accident.

