Sierra Bullones pastor who raped, impregnated 13-year-old daughter nabbed

After four years in hiding, a pastor tagged as the second most wanted person in Sierra Bullones town who allegedly raped and impregnated his 13-year-old daughter was arrested in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte.

A composite police team collared suspect Geraldo Felias, 59, at his relative’s residence in Barangay Culit at past 9 a.m. on Tuesday, said Staff Sgt. Concordio Compoc, Jr. of the Sierra Bullones police.

Police operatives of the Sierra Bullones Police Station, Bohol Provincial Mobile Force Company and Nasipit Police Station apprehended Felias by virtue of an arrest warrant for three counts of qualified incestuous rape.

According to Compoc, they traced Felias’ whereabouts through a report from a concerned citizen.

“Dihay concerned citizen na nakahibaw na naa ni siyay kaso mao ni contact namo. Mao to na zero in na namo asa iyang gipuy-an,” said Compoc.

Police initially trailed Felias in Laguna but the he evaded arrest and was able to flee again.

Senior Master Sgt. Evangeline Baro of the Sierra Bullones police Women’s and Children’s Protection Desk said the rape incidents happened in 2017.

The victim, who was then 13 years old, was allegedly raped three times in April, May and June that year but did not tell anyone about it until she gave birth.

The victim gave birth at their house’s bathroom in January, 2018 but the baby died.

“Gi-revive nila ning bata. Nabuhi kadyot pero namatay ra pud sa hospital,” said Baro.

Baro said the victim’s mother claimed that she was unaware that her daughter was pregnant due to the small frame of the 13-year-old.

“Wa kuno siya kabantay na buntis iyang anak kay mura ma’g wala ra. Gamay ra pud kaayo bataa,” she added.

Felias allegedly warned the victim that she would bring shame to their family if she told anyone about the incidents. (A. Doydora)