LTO employee stabbed dead in Valencia, Bohol

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed dead by his brother-in-law in Valencia town during a village fiesta celebration on Saturday morning.

Staff Sgt. Urcel Istal of the Valencia Police Station said suspect Efren Cagadas, 42, who was unprovoked during the time of the incident, stabbed the victim who was carrying his 10-month old baby.

The fatality who was identified as Jener Salbo, 25, a casual employee of the Land Transportation Office in Garcia Hernandez, had just entered the home of Cagadas in Barangay Cansibao supposedly to eat lunch amid the festivities when the suspect stabbed him twice in the back with a bolo.

“Ni dung ning biktima aron maniudto pero pag sud niya sa bay samtang bitbit ni iyang bata. Kini si Efren gahigda-higda pa sa sofa mao pero pagsud aning biktima padung sa kusina, gisundan aning suspek ika duha sa likod. Wa nay lalis,” said Istal.

The infant was unharmed as the victim slowly fell to the ground after being stabbed.

Salbo was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Istal, there was no altercation prior to the stabbing incident but both Salbo and Cagadas were in a longstanding rift.

Cagadas’ mother left their home last year and started living with Salbo and his wife as he allegedly kept on running amok when drunk.

Salbo drew Cagadas’ ire when the latter’s mother started to support the victim’s family.

“Og mahubog ning suspect sige og panghasi mao gibayaan siya sa iyang mama. Mi open na iyang mama sa iyang igsuon na babaye, asawa aning biktima. Mura’g nagselos ni siya kay siya nalang usa sa ilang bay. Mura’g napasagdan siya, gi abandon na,” said Istal.

Cagadas has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him.

He initially fled after the stabbing incident but later surrendered to a barangay official who turned him over to police.

The victim’s wife and the suspect’s sister, Jasmine, was determined to file charges against Cagadas. (AD)