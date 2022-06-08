Woman falls in Getafe drug bust

Topic |  
June 8, 2022
June 8, 2022

Woman falls in Getafe drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 46-year-old woman was arrested in Getafe for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Getafe town on Tuesday night.

Anti-narcotics agents of the Getafe Police Station collared Maria Cecilia Francisco, a native of Banacon, Getafe, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion.

In a report, police said Francisco sold shabu worth P5,000 to an undercover agent leading to her immediate arrest.

The operatives then allegedly found in her possession six grams of suspect shabu.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Authorities said the seized drugs were estimated to be worth P68,000.

According to police, Francisco admitted that she had just received her drug stash from an unidentified man who delivered the narcotics aboard a motorcycle.

She claimed that she got the drugs through a transaction made with an inmate at the Abuyog Penal Colony in Leyte.

Police did not disclose further information on Francisco’s claim so as not to jeopardize their investigation.

Francisco has been detained at the Getafe Police Station lock-up facility pending the filing of charges against her.

She will be facing criminal complaints for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 armed men wounded in shootout with Army in Sagbayan

Two men were wounded in a brief exchange of gunfire between a group of a municipal councilor and Philippine Army…

LTO employee stabbed dead in Valencia, Bohol

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed dead by his brother-in-law in Valencia town during a village fiesta celebration on Saturday…

Sierra Bullones pastor who raped, impregnated 13-year-old daughter nabbed

After four years in hiding, a pastor tagged as the second most wanted person in Sierra Bullones town who allegedly…

Suspected gun-for-hire shot dead in Buenavista

A 39-year-old man who was allegedly a member of a gun-for-hire gang was shot dead outside a village disco in…

P1.3 million shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police on Saturday seized shabu worth over P1 million, the largest single-operation drug haul this year, during a drug bust…

Couple yields P510k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police on Tuesday night seized shabu worth P510,000 from a live-in couple during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City. In…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply