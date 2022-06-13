2 brothers yield P1.3 million ‘shabu’ in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

2 brothers yield P1.3 million ‘shabu’ in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police early on Monday seized shabu worth over P1.3 million, one of the largest single-operation drug hauls this year, from two brothers in Tagbilaran City.

Intelligence officers of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) allegedly found the drugs in the possession of Michael Quizon, 39, and Alrdin Quizon, 29, both residents of Panglao town, during a buy-bust operation at past midnight.

In a report, police said they spotted Michael peddling shabu in Baranbay Mansasa prompting them to set up the sting operation.

An undercover agent then allegedly purchased shabu worth P20,000 from Michael who was with his brother on board motorcycle during the transaction.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

After the sale, police immediately apprehended the brothers and allegedly found 11 packs of shabu in their possession.

The seized drugs weighed 200 grams and were estimated to be worth P1,360,000 in the streets.

Both men have been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against.

Police said they will file criminal complaints against them for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Woman falls in Getafe drug bust

A 46-year-old woman was arrested in Getafe for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Getafe town on Tuesday night. Anti-narcotics…

2 armed men wounded in shootout with Army in Sagbayan

Two men were wounded in a brief exchange of gunfire between a group of a municipal councilor and Philippine Army…

LTO employee stabbed dead in Valencia, Bohol

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed dead by his brother-in-law in Valencia town during a village fiesta celebration on Saturday…

Sierra Bullones pastor who raped, impregnated 13-year-old daughter nabbed

After four years in hiding, a pastor tagged as the second most wanted person in Sierra Bullones town who allegedly…

Suspected gun-for-hire shot dead in Buenavista

A 39-year-old man who was allegedly a member of a gun-for-hire gang was shot dead outside a village disco in…

P1.3 million shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police on Saturday seized shabu worth over P1 million, the largest single-operation drug haul this year, during a drug bust…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply