Bohol PNP seized 17 firearms amid gun ban, says spox

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has recorded a total of 14 election gun ban violations in the province during the policy’s five-month enforcement.

BPPO spokesperson Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung said they seized a total of 17 firearms and 94 live rounds while the prohibition was in place.

Seized firearms included six caliber .38 revolvers, two caliber .357 revolvers, one improvised shotgun, one black widow 9mm revolver, three caliber 45 pistols, three caliber 9mm pistols, and one KG-9 machine pistol.

He added that the arrests were made at checkpoints and through the implementation of various police operations against loose firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nadakpan dili ra sa checkpoint. Apil pud ni during our Oplan Katok ug Bilang Boga,” said Cheung.

The election gun ban was in effect from January 9, 2020 to June 8, 2022.

Those arrested were charged with violations against the Comelec (Commission on Elections) gun ban and Republic Act 10591, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act.

Cheung added that some of those arrested also had expired gun licenses.

The police official noted that the BPPO will maintain its intensified drive against loose firearms even after the ban was lifted.

“Sukad pa sauna naa na man ning mga operational plan sa PNP unya kaning mga naay loose firearms panakpon gyud na sila,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheung also urged gun owners to be diligent in the renewal of gun licenses which may be done at the BPPO’s headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy. (R. Tutas)