Criminology student shot dead in Panglao

A criminology student while riding a motorcycle was gunned down by a lone assailant in Panglao at past midnight on Monday.

Staff Sgt. Chito Galua of the Panglao Police Station said victim John Harvey Logroño, 24, was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by his girlfriend when the gunman, who waited for him at a barangay road, shot him using a shotgun.

The ambush happened at dimly lit portion of the road at around 12:30 a.m.

“Kaning lugaraha hilit kaayo, ngitnit kay walay suag unya kasagbutan. Paingon na ni sa ilang balay. So didto ni siya gipusil,” said Galua.

Logroño was shot in the back while his girlfriend Cristel Portilano was unharmed.

He was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Galua, Logroño fetched Portilano from a restaurant in Panglao and were on their way home during the fatal gun attack.

Authorities believed that the suspect, who waited at a rough road in which vehicles are likely to slow down, was aware of Logroño’s route.

“Planado gyud ni siya kay na pattern naman ni iyang [Logroño] og asa sila mangagi padung uli,” said Galua.

Galau said they already have a suspect, but did not disclose further information so as not to jeopardize their investigation.

He said they are already building a case against the suspect who is being monitored by the police.

“Duna may na connect na mga information na mo tumbok adtong tawhana. Daghan na ming nahipos na mga witness na mo confirm na mao tong tawhana gyud,” said Galua.

They are eyeing personal grudge as motive behind the shooting.

In March, Logroño survived a similar gun attack.

The same suspect who was also armed with a shotgun was behind shooting, said Galua.

However, the gunman missed grazing only the victim’s hand. (A. Doydora)