Steel bridge in Catigbian collapses

The Borja Bridge in Catigbian town has collapsed taking down with it a 12-wheeler truck on Thursday morning.

This was the second bridge to collapse in Bohol in a span of less than two months after the Clarin Bridge in Loay.

According to Staff Sgt. Roderico Potong of the Catigbian Police Station, no one was injured during the incident.

The truck was driven by one Nemerico Paredes and was transporting sand.

Potong said the collapsed bridge which is a provincial government project has a twin structure beside it but authorities have also closed it as precaution.

“Sa pagkakaron wala sa gyud namo paagi kay basin mo collapse pud ba. Mag-agad pa mi sa DPWH og okay ba paagian,” said Potong.

The bridge is part of one of the main routes from Tagbilaran City to Sagbayan and other northeastern towns.

Potong urged motorists to refrain from passing through the area and to find alternate routes to their destinations.

According to Provincial Engineer Camilo Gasatan, they will conduct a probe to determine what caused the bridge to collapse.

“Adtuon na namo karon para ma imbestigaran aron ma studyohan pud nato aha mo agi ug aha na makalusot ang mga motorista,” said Gasatan.

He noted that the bridge which has a 20-ton load limit and is 20 meters long is over 20 years old. (rt)