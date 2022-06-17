16-year-old girl raped by ‘habal-habal’ driver in Loon

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

16-year-old girl raped by ‘habal-habal’ driver in Loon

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 16-year-old girl who was asked by her parents to buy food at the market was allegedly raped by a still unidentified man who claimed to be a habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver in Loon town on Tuesday night.

Patrolman Johnrey Navacilla of the Maribojoc Police Station said the victim, Jane (not her real name), had bought pizza and rice from the Maribojoc municipal market and was on her way home to Barangay Bayacabac in the same town when she was picked up by the alleged habal-habal driver at around 4 p.m.

Instead of taking her to her home, the suspect allegedly took her to Loon where he raped her.

“Nakapara siya og habal-habal. Ang iyang instruction adto siya pahatod sa Bayacabac pero gitipas man sa luyo sa merkado sa Poblacion unya gi largo na padung Loon,” said Navacilla.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police were alerted of the incident at past 10 p.m. by a concerned citizen who saw Jane in Barangay Guiwanon, Maribojoc near Loon.

The Maribojoc Police Station then dispatched a team to rescue the victim.

Jane was taken to a hospital for a checkup then turned over to her parents.

So far, investigators are still facing a blank wall as to the identity of the suspect.

Navacilla said they have started to check footage from closed-circuit television cameras mounted near the market and the possible routes believed to have been taken by the suspect towards Loon.

“Among gipangutana ang mga habal-habal driver diri so far wala may lead na maka tudlo gyud kung kinsay gada adtong bata. Ang chance ra namo ron ning mga CCTV,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He added that Jane could not identify the suspect but noted that he was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, brown cargo shorts and slippers.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

His motorcycle was believed to have been a black Honda XRM.

According to Navacilla, they were also still awaiting results of her medical exam. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol PNP seized 17 firearms amid gun ban, says spox

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has recorded a total of 14 election gun ban violations in the province during…

LTO relents, delivers license plates to Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Under an intense public barrage of criticism…

17 ‘Odette’-hit LGUs in Bohol, Cebu get rice from Japan gov’t

CEBU CITY – Seventeen localities in Cebu and Bohol provinces that were hit by Typhoon Odette last December benefitted from the…

Massive vote buying mars campaign period

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Massive vote-buying marred the campaign period of…

800 cops to be deployed to Bohol for election security

An estimated 800 police personnel from the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will be deployed to Bohol to help maintain…

Almost 68M Filipinos fully vaxxed; 13M get boosters shots

MANILA – The Philippines has administered 146,869,397 doses of coronavirus vaccines nationwide, with 67,911,464 million Filipinos already fully vaccinated, according to…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply