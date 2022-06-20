Cops gun down man who ran amok in Inabanga

A man who ran amok while wielding a machete (bolo) and armed with a pistol was shot dead by police in Inabanga town on Sunday night.

Major Cresente Gurrea, chief of the Inabanga Police Station, said Desiderio Vistal, a resident of Barangay Maria Rosario, tried to drown a 14-year-old boy at a creek at past 4 p.m.

Vistal was allegedly unprovoked but was under the influence of alcohol.

“Hubog kaayo di na makaila. Bisa’g kinsay iyang makit-an maoy iyang hilabtan,” said Vistal.

The boy who sustained a minor wound in his knee was able to escape and report the incident to Barangay Captain Edmundo Vistal who in turn tried to accost the suspect.

However, the bolo-wielding Desiderio chased Edmundo, prompting the latter to call the police.

Responding police then tried to pacify Desiderio who allegedly remained defiant.

“Pag-abot sa police mi samot man nuon og kaisog,” said Gurrea.

Desiderio allegedly pulled out a tucked in .38 revolver and tried to shoot at the police but the gun malfunctioned.

Two of the five responding police then shot Desiderio hitting him twice in the chest and grazing his face.

The suspect was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Gurrea, the Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service will probe the incident as part of protocol due to the involvement of police officers in the fatal shooting. (ad)