PDRF vows sustained recovery support for MSMEs amid pandemic

MANILA – The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) on Thursday reiterated its commitment to supporting the livelihood of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

The PDRF, in a statement, bared it has recently conducted a business continuity workshop for some 30 sari-sari store and carinderia owners in Bohol, as part of its livelihood recovery support to MSMEs under the Synergizing Recovery Initiatives, Knowledge, and Adaptation Practices (SIKAP) program.

Participants underwent a two-day training workshop focusing on “business continuity and foresight planning,” particularly preparing during disasters.

The PDRF said the participants were able to draft a business continuity roadmap, by identifying their vulnerability in terms of risks and hazards; critical business assets; and activities needed to maintain during a crisis.

They also developed strategies to prepare for possible future scenarios that may affect their businesses.

The activity was also supported by the Department of Trade and Industry – Bohol Provincial Office.

Delfa Isulat of Tagbilaran, Bohol said her food business was hit hard by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Isulat shared she was about to restore her livelihood when the Typhoon Odette struck in December last year.

“Itong ginawang workshop, parang guide po namin na ma-apply sa business namin, na kung may darating man, at least may mga guide na po kaming natutunan namin (This workshop will serve as a guide for us that we can apply for our businesses, if there’s coming, at least we are guided of what we have learned),” she added.

Under the program, MSME owners will also be receiving livelihood starter kits worth PHP10,000 that will further support the recovery of their business amid the ongoing health crisis.

The PDRF said it will further expand this is the first batch of MSME trainees.

It will soon conduct another workshop for MSMEs residing in Dinagat Island and in other parts of Bohol province.

SIKAP, which was launched in 2020, provides free resources, training, and mentorship opportunities for MSMEs to boost their disaster resilience.

This program was developed with the support of Connecting Business initiative, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and the United Nations Development Programme. (PNA)