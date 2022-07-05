Dauis house razed by fire cause by unattended candle

A house in Dauis town was razed by a fire believed to have started due to an unattended candle on Monday night.

FO3 Mark Pusaraga of the Dauis Fire Station said a 14-year-old boy who was left home alone by his parents used a candle as light inside their off-grid house in Barangay Totolan.

The boy then went out to go to a neighbor’s house leaving the lighted candle. When he returned home, the fire had already engulfed their house.

“Gi biyaan niya ag kandila sa ilang balay unya walay nahibilin. Pagbalik niya, nasunog na ang bay,” said Pusaraga.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pusaraga, the boy’s father, Jovanie Pastorpede, was out at sea to fish while his mother and older brother were also not home.

The Dauis Fire Station was alerted by the Pastorpedes’ neighbors at 9:35 p.m. and were able to reach the area at 9:38 p.m.

However, the house was already almost completely burned to the ground when they arrived.

Authorities were able to declare fire out at 9:45 p.m.

No one was injured but the fire left structural damage worth P30,000.

The blaze was also not able to spread to other houses. (A. Doydora)