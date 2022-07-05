Dauis house razed by fire cause by unattended candle

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Dauis house razed by fire cause by unattended candle

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A house in Dauis town was razed by a fire believed to have started due to an unattended candle on Monday night.

FO3 Mark Pusaraga of the Dauis Fire Station said a 14-year-old boy who was left home alone by his parents used a candle as light inside their off-grid house in Barangay Totolan.

The boy then went out to go to a neighbor’s house leaving the lighted candle. When he returned home, the fire had already engulfed their house.

“Gi biyaan niya ag kandila sa ilang balay unya walay nahibilin. Pagbalik niya, nasunog na ang bay,” said Pusaraga.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Pusaraga, the boy’s father, Jovanie Pastorpede, was out at sea to fish while his mother and older brother were also not home.

The Dauis Fire Station was alerted by the Pastorpedes’ neighbors at 9:35 p.m. and were able to reach the area at 9:38 p.m.  

However, the house was already almost completely burned to the ground when they arrived.

Authorities were able to declare fire out at 9:45 p.m.

No one was injured but the fire left structural damage worth P30,000.

The blaze was also not able to spread to other houses. (A. Doydora)  

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

9-year-old boy dies in road crash in Garcia Hernandez

A nine-year-old boy who was on his way home from a swimming trip died after the pickup truck he was…

Passenger confirmed safe at home a day after vessel sinks off CPG, Bohol

A man initially believed to have been missing after a vessel caught fire and sank in in waters off, Carlos…

19-year-old woman drowns at Cortes falls

A 19-year-old woman drowned while swimming at the Sambawan Falls in Cortes town on Friday noon, police said. The fatality,…

Steel bridge in Catigbian collapses

The Borja Bridge in Catigbian town has collapsed taking down with it a 12-wheeler truck on Thursday morning. This was…

1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle head-on collision in Buenavista

One man died while another was injured after two motorcycles collided head on along a national road in Buenavista town…

Member of Aris’ transition team figures in vehicular mishap in Inabanga

A member of Governor-elect Aris Aumentado’s 24-man transition team figured in an accident along a national highway in Inabanga town…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply