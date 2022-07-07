Two men hurt after motorcycle slams into pickup truck in Catigbian

Two men were severely injured after their motorcycle crashed then slammed into an incoming pickup truck along a provincial road in Catigbian town on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Master Sgt. Roel Duetes of the Catigbian Police Station said the two men identified as Florecnio Calacat, who was driving the motorcycle, and Albert Tahil were rushed to separate hospitals for emergency medical aid.

According to Duetes, Calacat lost control of his motorcycle while travelling downhill at a sharp curve causing the vehicle to flip then hit a Navarra pickup truck driven by one Noel Estorya at the opposite lane.

Based on the police’s initial probe, both Calacat and Tahil were under the influence of alcohol and were not wearing helmets during the incident.

A witness who was travelling with the duo on board a separate motorcycle also told authorities that Calacat was speeding.

“Uwan-uwan man gud unya nakainom lagi kuno pud. Pag aksyon nila’g likho samtang gapadawhog na crash sila unya dretso bangga sa Navarra kay nakatabok sila sa pikas side,” said Duetes.

Estorya was initially placed under police custody but was released after reaching an amicable settlement with the families of Calacat and Tahil.

“Ga settle ra sila kay sala man pud sa motor gud,” said Estorya.

Meanwhile, Calacat and Tahil remained confined at separate hospitals.

Police have yet to verify the medical condition of both men. (A. Doydora)