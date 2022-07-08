Husband-wife ‘drug tandem’ nabbed in Corella drug bust

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Husband-wife ‘drug tandem’ nabbed in Corella drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A suspected “pusher” and his wife who is his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by police in Corella town on Thursday morning.

Operatives of the Corella police Drug Enforcement Unit collared Hanes Paul Flores, 34, and his wife Eklair after both were allegedly caught in the act of selling shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Anislag.

In a report, police said they spotted the couple peddling shabu while riding a motorcycle in the said village prompting them to set up the drug sting.

The two suspects allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover cop during the staged drug transaction leading to their immediate arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Operatives then found six more packets of suspected shabu in their possession.

According to authorities, the seized drugs were estimated to be worth P12,240.

Both suspects were placed under police custody while authorities prepared to file charges against them for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 women yield P204,000 shabu in Loon drug bust

A 21-year-old woman tagged as a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive and her alleged cohort in the drug…

Online seller nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

Police arrested a female online seller for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City at dawn on Thursday. The…

Guindulman shooting victim dies after surgery

A man who was critically injured following a highway shooting in Guindulman last week has died while being treated at…

Aris creates office to probe alleged anomalies of previous admin

Governor Aris Aumentado has created an office that will probe alleged anomalous transactions that transpired during the previous administration under…

Tagbilaran resident, cohort yield P102 million shabu in Lapu-Lapu drug bust

A Tagbilaran City resident who has been tagged as a top drug personality in the region and his alleged cohort…

Arrest warrants out vs ‘swindler’ behind P300-million investment scam

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Seven Courts of Law ordered the arrest…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply