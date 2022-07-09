Cops seize P544,000 ‘shabu’ from ‘high-value’ woman in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Cops seize P544,000 ‘shabu’ from ‘high-value’ woman in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police at dawn on Saturday seized shabu worth P544,000 from a woman tagged as a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug campaign and her alleged cohort in the drug trade in Tagbilaran City.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) apprehended Nena Colis, 42, and her companion Hermogenes Hitgano, 45, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao.

In a report, police said they spotted Colis selling shabu along Simbit Road in the said village.

The anti-narcotics operatives then set up the sting operation which led to her arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to authorities, Colis was collared after she was caught in the act of selling shabu worth P20,000 to a poseur-buyer.

The operatives also apprehended Hitgano who was with her during the staged drug transaction.

Police said they found five packs of shabu from the duo.

The seized drugs weighed 80 grams and were estimated to be worth P6,800 per gram.

Both suspects have been placed under police custody as authorities prepared to file charges against them for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Husband-wife ‘drug tandem’ nabbed in Corella drug bust

A suspected “pusher” and his wife who is his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by police in…

2 women yield P204,000 shabu in Loon drug bust

A 21-year-old woman tagged as a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive and her alleged cohort in the drug…

Online seller nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

Police arrested a female online seller for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City at dawn on Thursday. The…

Guindulman shooting victim dies after surgery

A man who was critically injured following a highway shooting in Guindulman last week has died while being treated at…

Aris creates office to probe alleged anomalies of previous admin

Governor Aris Aumentado has created an office that will probe alleged anomalous transactions that transpired during the previous administration under…

Tagbilaran resident, cohort yield P102 million shabu in Lapu-Lapu drug bust

A Tagbilaran City resident who has been tagged as a top drug personality in the region and his alleged cohort…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply