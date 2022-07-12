HVI yields P170,000 shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

HVI yields P170,000 shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A man tagged as a high-value (HVI) target in the police’s anti-drug campaign was arrested by police in Tagbilaran City on Saturday morning.

Operatives of the Bohol police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) said they seized shabu worth P170,000 from suspect Jan Pamaong, 28, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao.

Pamaong was allegedly caught in the act of selling shabu worth P18,000 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

The anti-narcotics agents then allegedly found four packets of shabu in Pamaong’s possession.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Authorities said the seized drugs weighed 25 grams and were estimated to be worth P170,000.

Pamaong has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him.

He will be facing criminal complaints for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Cops seize P544,000 ‘shabu’ from ‘high-value’ woman in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police at dawn on Saturday seized shabu worth P544,000 from a woman tagged as a “high-value individual” in the police’s…

Husband-wife ‘drug tandem’ nabbed in Corella drug bust

A suspected “pusher” and his wife who is his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by police in…

2 women yield P204,000 shabu in Loon drug bust

A 21-year-old woman tagged as a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive and her alleged cohort in the drug…

Online seller nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

Police arrested a female online seller for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City at dawn on Thursday. The…

Guindulman shooting victim dies after surgery

A man who was critically injured following a highway shooting in Guindulman last week has died while being treated at…

Aris creates office to probe alleged anomalies of previous admin

Governor Aris Aumentado has created an office that will probe alleged anomalous transactions that transpired during the previous administration under…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply