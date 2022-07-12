Man dies of electrocution allegedly while trying to steal pig in Danao

A 40-year-old man died of electrocution allegedly while he was about to steal a hog from a piggery in Danao town on Tuesday morning.

Danao police chief Lt. Bonifacio Flores said Joseph Anzano, a resident of Ubay, was found dead by the piggery’s owner, Raden Villamor, inside his property in Barangay Sta. Fe at 8 a.m.

Anzano had burn marks in both his feet which hit the live wire. Police also found in his possession a mini flashlight attached to a lighter and a kitchen knife.

“Ang posibiling motibo ani, it might be kawat gihapon ni siya. Pero pag attempt niya og kawat nasangit sang iyang tiil sa live wire na gikutay didto sa piggery,” said Flores.

“Ang iyahang tsinelas na duha kabuok iyang gihiktan og straw unya gihikot sa langweta sa shorts. Ang tan-aw namo, na kung masakpan siya dali ra siya makadagan,” he added.

According to Flores, it was unlikely that Anzano was just passing through considering that the piggery is located far from the main road.

The facility is also located in a remote area with no nearby houses.

“Kawat gyud to kay ang situation ang piggery sudlunon gyud na gikan sa highway. Mo sulod pa ta og mga about 100 to 150 meters una pa ta makaabot didto. Tago gyud ni, di makit-an sa highway,” he said.

Based on the Municipal Health Office’s findings, there were no indications of foul play behind Anzano’s death.

Health authorities estimated that Anzano was electrocuted at past 12 midnight on the same day.

According to Flores, Villamor heard noises inside the piggery at around the same time prompting him to check the surroundings but did not see anyone.

Flores added that Villamor had reported two previous theft incidents in November, 2021 and in May and June this year.

The suspect allegedly stole piglets during the three incidents, which remained unresolved.

Flores said they were still continuing their probe to determine if the previous theft incidents were also carried out by Anzano.

“Padayon pa ni namong imbestigahan kay di padayon pa mi og suta kung unsay record aning tawhana kay matud pa sa tagtungod buotan man kuno ni,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anzano remains have been claimed by his family and were taken to Ubay. (A. Doydora)