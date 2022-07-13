Tagbilaran to intensify booster shot rollout to counter COVID resurgence

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) is set to conduct a “massive” vaccination drive against COVID-19 particularly for booster shots in a bid to curb the resurgence in cases of the disease and prevent renewed lockdowns.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap told media on Monday that the initiative will be implemented in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to local chief executives during a meeting on Friday last week.

“Gi hanyo sa Presidente na kung unsa ang inyong efforts sa pag introduce sa first dose and second dose mao sab sa first and second boosters so mao na atong gipaningkamutan karon,” Yap said.

“Mao na atong hanyo gyud sa katawhan para walay lockdown. Because that was what the President said. He doesn’t want lockdown anymore sa Pilipinas, sama pud diri sa Tagbilaran,” she added.

However, Yap noted that there has been no letup in the conduct of vaccinations even before Marcos issued the directive, noting that the city has inoculated 150 percent of its target eligible population.

“Prepared na gyud ta kaayo kay even before the directive of President BBM, massive na ang atong vaccination program,” she said.

According to Yap, the renewed vaccination campaign will also be implemented to support Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte’s plan to gradually resume face-to-face classes.

In her first order as education chief, Duterte ordered all public and private schools all over the country to transition to five days of in-person classes by September.

“Pabalik nako sa Tagbilaran City, that was also my directive to all our members of the City Health Office and sa mga public schools and private schools in the city,” Yap said.

Starting this week, the city government will also be conducting inoculations at universities and schools in the city.

Yap is also scheduled to meet with school heads to discuss the transition into full in-person classes. (R. Tutas)