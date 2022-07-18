Woman killed, 2 others hurt in motorcycle-truck collision in Sagbayan

Woman killed, 2 others hurt in motorcycle-truck collision in Sagbayan

A woman died while two of her passengers including a minor were injured after the motorcycle she was driving slammed into a dump truck along a national highway in Sagbayan town amid heavy rains on Saturday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Anthony Vistal of the Sagbayan Police Station said the motorcycle driven by Genalyn Lenis, 26, swerved into the opposite lane along a sharp curve in Barangay Sta. Catalina before ramming the truck.

“Nitapas sila didto sa linya sa dump truck. Wa siya kabantay siguro na ang kalsada mikalit ra og liko. Siko kaayo,” said Vistal.

Lenis who was pinned down by one of the truck’s wheels died on the spot.

Meanwhile, her two passengers were rushed to a hospital for emergency medical aid.

The trio attended wedding in the nearby Catigbian town before the incident while the truck which was driven by one Gregorio Velso was transporting gravel.

According to Vistal, Lenis’ passengers confirmed that she was speeding.

“Na interview namo tong usa ka sakay. Gi badlong kuno nila, giingnan na magpahinay. Wa kuno magpatuo,” said Vistal.

It was also noted that all three women were not wearing helmets during the incident.

Veloso was initially placed under police custody but was released after the Lenis’ family decided not to press charges.

Vistal said the involved parties reached an amicable settlement. (A. Doydora)

