Man found dead in Abatan River two days after swept by current

A man who has been missing for two days was found dead in the Abatan River on Tuesday morning.

Patrolman Ariel Bebero of the Maribojoc Police Station said a resident living near the Cortes-Maribojoc boundary of the Abatan River found the remains of Sabino Campanilla, 37, at 9 a.m.

“Nakit-an ni siya duol sa Abatan Bridge kanang naay mga kanipaan diha. Nilutaw na,” said Bebero.

According to Bebero, Campanilla who was a resident of Barangay Cabawan, Maribojoc, has been missing since Sunday.

Campanilla was believed to have been swept by rampaging waters when he tried to cross the river amid heavy rains at around 2 p.m.

“Ni attempt siya’g langoy kay mo tabok unta siya sa suba pero kay kusog man kaayo tong sug nawa siya og kalit. Wa na kit-e,” said Bebero.

Prior to the incident, he had been drinking with his friends near the river in Barangay Cabawan.

The victims’ companions, after he went missing, immediately alerted the authorities who launched a search and rescue operation.

“Way ni suway og rescue sa iyang mga kauban kay nahadlok pud kay kusog kaayo ang sug mao nanawag nalang sila og rescuer,” Bebero added.

Rescuers also failed to find Campanilla as they conducted the operations amid heavy rains and strong current. (A. Doydora)

