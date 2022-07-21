Alturas collector loses P153,000 in Duero highway robbery

Alturas collector loses P153,000 in Duero highway robbery

A collector of the Alturas Group of Companies lost P153,000 after being held up by two armed men along a national highway in Duero town on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Staff Sgt. Marvin Abueva of the Duero Police Station, the collector who was identified as Romeo Ido was on his last collection stop at a store in Barangay Madua when the highway robbery transpired at past 3 p.m.

Ido while onboard a wing van of the company was approached by two motorcycle-riding men and was then held at gunpoint.  

“Ni abot ang motor na gisakyan sa mga suspetsado unya gi tiunan ang bitima dayon sulti ‘kwarta ray tuyo namo’ samtang ga park ning wing van,” said Abueva.

Ido then handed over the money to the armed robbers, who were wearing black jackets, facemasks and bull caps.

The suspects also allegedly took Ido’s wallet which contained P200.

Both robbers immediately fled and headed towards Jagna town, while Ido immediately reported the incident the police.

“Dayon sibat paingon sa direction sa Guindulman pero niliko diri sa intersection sa Barangay Mawi, Duero. Naa ni siyay possible exit either sa Barangay Lonoy, Jagna or Barangay Mayana, Jagna,” said Abueva.

Meanwhile, Abueva noted the possibility that the suspects were aware of the victim’s route.

“Posibli na nasundan ni sila or na pattern ba kaha ang ilang schedule or ilang rota. Mao ni atong gi subay ron,” said Abueva.

Authorities are still continuing their probe on the incident to determine the identity of the suspects. (A. Doydora)

