One-on-on battle seen in PCL-Bohol prexy race

The race for the presidency of the Philippine Councilor’s League (PCL) in Bohol is shaping up to be a one-on-battle between the current and immediate past presidents of the municipal and city lawmakers’ group.

Incumbent PCL president Councilor Jescelo Adiong of Loay and former president Councilor Gloria Gementiza of San Isidro officially declared their candidacies during the regular session of the Tagbilaran City Council on Thursday.

Both Gementiza and Adiong visited the city SP as part of their campaign trail ahead of the elections which will be held from July 26 to 27 at the Bohol Tropics Resort in Tagbilaran City.

Meanwhile, Tagbilaran City Councilor Jonas Cacho who previously announced his bid for the presidency backed out of the race.

Cacho said Governor Aris Aumentado, his cousin, asked him to cancel his candidacy.

“Og wa pa mo hanyo si Aris gyud, mopadayon gyud ko sa tinuod lang. I’m backing out for Aris Aumentado,” said Cacho.

He did not elaborate why Aumentado made the appeal, but Gementiza has been perceived to be the chief executive’s candidate against Adiong, who previously ran with the heavy support of former governor Art Yap and former vice governor Rene Relampagos.

In the Provincial Board (PB), in which Adiong seats as an ex-officio member due to his PCL presidency, he is one of the opposition lawmakers which currently dominate the legislative body in terms of numbers, eight to five.

His replacement in favor of an administration candidate will chip away at the opposition’s majority count in the PB.

In her speech, Gementiza did not mince words in questioning Adiong’s lack of transparency in the handling of the PCL’s finances.

She said Adiong only released one financial report in his three-year term.

“Maka-question ta as member ‘asa ra man ang kwarta sa PCL?’ Nganong dili man mo render og financial report,” said Gementiza.

For his part, Adiong said that he is seeking reelection to continue the programs which he started during his incumbency.

“I’m not well off on resources but my candidacy is just banking on my performance as your PCL president,” said Adiong.

Gementiza said her slate is complete while Adiong noted that he has yet to finalize his lineup.

She also claimed that she had already pooled pledges to vote for her from 300 councilors.

The PCL has 482 members including 386 ka regular members 96 ka ex-officio members.

Its president earns a seat in the PB. (R. Tutas)