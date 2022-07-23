Woman yields P102,000 shabu in Panglao drug bust

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Woman yields P102,000 shabu in Panglao drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police at dawn on Friday seized shabu worth P102,000 from a 47-year-old woman in Panglao town.

The Bohol police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) identified the apprehended suspect as Brocklyn Malon, a resident of Guiwanon, Baclayon.

In a report, police said they arrested Malon after she was caught in the act of selling shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Danao, Panglao.

Malon allegedly sold shabu worth P5,000 to a poseur-buyer.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to PDEU, the arresting operatives then allegedly found in her possession nine packs of shabu which weighed 15 grams.

Authorities estimated that the seized drugs were worth P6,800 per gram.

Malon has been placed under police custody as charges were being prepared against her.

She will be facing criminal complaints for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Suspect in 2 highway robberies in Carmen, Duero identified, charged

A man tagged as one of the suspects in the robbery of a delivery truck in Carmen town and stole…

Man stabs wife, self in Anda

A man allegedly stabbed his estranged wife then himself in Anda town following a heated argument which started when the…

Alturas collector loses P153,000 in Duero highway robbery

A collector of the Alturas Group of Companies lost P153,000 after being held up by two armed men along a…

Fisherman shot by cop in water chase in Mabini

A fisherman who was allegedly dynamite fishing in waters off Mabini town was shot by police during a water pursuit…

Pilar’s No. 1 Most Wanted nabbed in Ubay for raping partner’s daughter, 15

A 40-year-old man tagged as the number one most wanted person in Pilar town was arrested by police on Friday…

Retired Army sergeant nabbed for raping 13-year-old neighbor

A 67-year-old retired Philippine Army (PA) staff sergeant has been arrested by police for allegedly raping his neighbor, a 13-year-old…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply