Delivery rider loses P50,000 after robbed by armed men in Tubigon

A rider of a delivery company was held up in the town of Tubigon on Monday night, raising the total number of highway robberies in the province in less than a week to nine.

Lieutenant Carljonbel Lofranco of the Tubigon Police Station said two motorcycle-riding suspects flagged down a J&T delivery rider who was identified as Pilarino Paparon, Jr. in Barangay Talenceras.

Paparon was driving his XRM motorcycle from Catigbian to their office in Tubigon when the suspects allegedly blocked his path at past 9 p.m.

One of the suspects allegedly boarded his motorcycle and told him to drive to a secluded area while holding him at gunpoint.

“Gi-atangan siya unya gidali siya sa lain lugar unya didto siya gipusasan unya gi holdup na siya didto,” said Lofranco.

According to Lofranco, the suspects stole over P50,000 in cash-on-delivery payments from Paparon.

The robbers also took the victim’s phone.

Lofranco said the suspects immediately fled the area while Paparon sought help from residents near the area.

“Nangita siya og makatabang niya kay di man kaya niya ngiponon daw. Didto ra pud siya nanghuwam og cellphone para makatawag siya,” he added.

Paparon told authorities that one of the suspects who boarded his motorcyclewas was wearing a bull cap, black jacket, and maong shorts.

He was armed with a still unidentified pistol

The incident was the ninth highway robberyin Bohol since Tuesday last week.

However, the eight previous incidents all involved delivery trucks. (A. Doydora)