Bohol still monkeypox-free, PHO says after suspected case reported

Bohol remains free of monkeypox after a two-year-old boy from Pilar town who was initially suspected of having contracted the disease tested negative.

This was confirmed by assistant provincial health officer Doctor Yul Lopez after the Department of Health earlier reported that a Boholano was among two suspected monkeypox cases in Central Visayas.

“The Boholano referred to by DOH7 as ‘suspect’ for Monkeypox has been tested but the result was negative,” Lopez said in a text message to the Chronicle.

“Further, his personal circumstances was unremarkable for the following reasons. He is only a two-year-old boy, je lives in Pilar, Bohol and had no history of travel ever, and the skin lesions was probably due to chickenpox or skin irritation or allergy from injection needles or other,” he added.

In a press conference, Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU) 7 cluster head Dr. Eugenia Cañal also announced that two suspected cases including the one in Bohol and another from Cebu tested negative for the disease.

However, Lopez noted that the DOH had belatedly reported the suspected case in Bohol, adding that the boy was already tested for the disease in May.

“This patient was tested way back in late May 2022 yet but just recently announced by DOH 7,” said Lopez.

According to Dr. Ma. Luisa Tago, the boy was hospitalized at the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay in May after ingesting gasoline.

After the hospital visit, he developed blisters in his body.

“Pag-uli gikan sa hospital, dihay daghan nanurok na blisters na naay fluid sa tibuok lawas. Perteng daghana gyud,” said Tago.

The child’s mother then posted a photo of the boy on Facebook and caught the DOH’s attention.

“Iyang gi-post na magpatabang lagi pero wa man pud mi niya giingnan mao natinga nalang mi na gi inform mi na naa kuno mi diri possible na monkeypox,” Tago added.

The boy was placed in isolation for 21 days.

His family was also isolated but none of the members showed any symptoms.

For his part, Pilar disease surveillance coordinator Kevin Lagapa said the RESU approved the boy for discharge after the 21-day isolation as he was also cleared of any symptoms.

However, the RESU also did not give a diagnosis after his discharge. (Allen Doydora)