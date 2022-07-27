Man found dead in Clarin town

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Man found dead in Clarin town

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The lifeless body of a man believed to have been beaten to death was found in a secluded area in Clarin town on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Albert Sator, chief of the Clarin Police Station, said the remains of Pablo Atol, 51, were found amidst tall grass in Barangay Tangaran at past 7 a.m.

Atol, a resident of the nearby Barangay Nahawan, had a noticeable “deformed jaw” which may have been caused by a blunt object.

“Obviously, naay [foul play] kay na deform man iyang jaw unya kung dagma-dagma lang dili siya ngana unta ka dako og impact. Mura siya og gibunalan, na-igo gyud og hard object,” said Sator.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Based on the findings of municipal health officer Dr. Howell Manalo, Atol has been dead for two to three days.

However, authorities have yet to determine the cause of death.

According to Sator, the victim was last seen on Sunday night.

He was reportedly arguing with a still unidentified person.

“Accordingly sa mga silingan, naa kuno niy kalalis. So from there, mo base ta og kinsa to iyang kalalis basin og makakuha ta og possible suspect,” said Sator.

No one reported the victim missing as he was known to stay in various places outside of Clarin.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Matud sa mga nakaila niya mag usab-usab ni siya og residencia, usahay mawala diri sa Clarin unya moadto sa iyang mga relatives,” said Sator.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The police’s initial findings also indicated that Atol was suffering from a mental condition. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Prosecutor junks assault raps vs ex-Panglao mayor

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A complaint for direct assault, resistance, and disobedience…

Collusion between collectors, robbers eyed, says Capitol exec

A Capitol security official has raised the possibility that some collectors of the delivery trucks which were robbed in various…

Woman yields P102,000 shabu in Panglao drug bust

Police at dawn on Friday seized shabu worth P102,000 from a 47-year-old woman in Panglao town. The Bohol police Provincial…

Suspect in 2 highway robberies in Carmen, Duero identified, charged

A man tagged as one of the suspects in the robbery of a delivery truck in Carmen town and stole…

Man stabs wife, self in Anda

A man allegedly stabbed his estranged wife then himself in Anda town following a heated argument which started when the…

Alturas collector loses P153,000 in Duero highway robbery

A collector of the Alturas Group of Companies lost P153,000 after being held up by two armed men along a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply