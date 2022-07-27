Man found dead in Clarin town

The lifeless body of a man believed to have been beaten to death was found in a secluded area in Clarin town on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Albert Sator, chief of the Clarin Police Station, said the remains of Pablo Atol, 51, were found amidst tall grass in Barangay Tangaran at past 7 a.m.

Atol, a resident of the nearby Barangay Nahawan, had a noticeable “deformed jaw” which may have been caused by a blunt object.

“Obviously, naay [foul play] kay na deform man iyang jaw unya kung dagma-dagma lang dili siya ngana unta ka dako og impact. Mura siya og gibunalan, na-igo gyud og hard object,” said Sator.

Based on the findings of municipal health officer Dr. Howell Manalo, Atol has been dead for two to three days.

However, authorities have yet to determine the cause of death.

According to Sator, the victim was last seen on Sunday night.

He was reportedly arguing with a still unidentified person.

“Accordingly sa mga silingan, naa kuno niy kalalis. So from there, mo base ta og kinsa to iyang kalalis basin og makakuha ta og possible suspect,” said Sator.

No one reported the victim missing as he was known to stay in various places outside of Clarin.

“Matud sa mga nakaila niya mag usab-usab ni siya og residencia, usahay mawala diri sa Clarin unya moadto sa iyang mga relatives,” said Sator.

The police’s initial findings also indicated that Atol was suffering from a mental condition. (A. Doydora)