None hurt after Southern Star bus overshoots road in Loboc

Topic |  
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

None hurt after Southern Star bus overshoots road in Loboc

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Another unit of the Southern Bus Trasnit, Inc. has figured in an accident in Loboc town on Wednesday morning.

Staff Sgt. Robinson Corneto of the Loboc Police Station said the bus which was on its way to Tagbilaran city overshot the road and partially fell into a roadside canal at past 9 a.m.

“Nagpaambog siya unya na overshoot siya sa likuon na dapit, mura na siya og nag “U” na kalsada,” said Corento.

The bus was full during the incident but none of those on board including the driver Abelardo Dampog were uninjured.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Passengers of the bus were transferred to another bus.

Meanwhile, the bus which figured in the accident remained at the side of the road as of 10 a.m.

Last week, a 68-year-old man died after he was hit by the open door of a moving Southern Star bus.

The man who was identified as Norberto Lumanas sustained head injuries which resulted to his death hours after the accident. (AD)  

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man, 68, dies after hit by Southern Star bus’ door in Cortes

A 68-year-old man died after he was hit by an open door of a moving bus along a national highway…

21-year-old dies in two-motorcycle collision in Carmen

A 21-year-old man died while another was injured after two motorcycles collided head on along a national road in Carmen…

Man found dead in Abatan River two days after swept by current

A man who has been missing for two days was found dead in the Abatan River on Tuesday morning. Patrolman…

Man dies after motorcycle slams into bus in Anda

A 42-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle slammed into an incoming bus along a national road in Anda town…

Woman killed, 2 others hurt in motorcycle-truck collision in Sagbayan

A woman died while two of her passengers including a minor were injured after the motorcycle she was driving slammed…

Man dies of electrocution allegedly while trying to steal pig in Danao

A 40-year-old man died of electrocution allegedly while he was about to steal a hog from a piggery in Danao…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply