Man nabbed for faking highway robbery in Getafe

A 30-year-old sales agent has been arrested for allegedly staging a fake highway robbery incident in which he claimed he lost P90,000 to an unidentified robber but later admitted that he had lost a portion of the amount to online gambling.

Senior Master Sgt. Jayvee Luceño of the Getafe Police Station said they filed a qualified theft charge against the suspect Jodah Maleza on Monday.

According to Luceño, Maleza reported to police on Friday last week that an unidentified armed suspect robbed him while he was driving a delivery van of his employer Fast Distribution Corporation along a national highway in Barangay Corte.

He claimed that the suspect stole P90,000 of his collection money and his mobile phone.

However, police started to doubt his allegations when he started to share inconsistent details.

“Ang iyang storya mag-usab usab. Ang interview sa ni responde didto sa area. Ang iyang giingon na wa siya ti-uni og armas, pero pag-abot diri sa sa opisina, ang iyaha na pung testimony gi ti-unon na kuno pud siya. Dili consistent,” said Luceño.

“Sa laing police ingon siya gibabagan siya, pero sa laing polce wa kuno siya babagi,” he added.

Police also called the number of the phone which was allegedly stolen but it rang and was found inside hidden inside Maleza’s delivery truck.

Authorities then conducted a follow-up investigation on the stores which Maleza claimed to have collected money from.

However, some of the stores denied having handed over money to Maleza.

According to Luceño, after police pointed out the inconsistencies, Maleza then admitted that he was not robbed.

He told authorities that he spent P60,000 of the P90,000 on online gambling.

“Documented na ang iyang pag angkon kay pag sulti niya diha man pud ang representative sa company,” Luceño said. (A. Doydora)