Unopposed Duallo elected as LMP Bohol president

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Buenavista Mayor Dave del Rosario Duallo was elected unopposed as president of the League of Municipalities (LMP) Bohol chapter.

It was evident that the political allies of incumbent Gov. Aris Aumentado dominate the mayor’s group which resulted to Duallo being unopposed during election held at Hennan Resort last Thursday.

Earlier, Carmen Mayor Cheche de los Reyes was rumored to run against Duallo.

President Carlos P. Garcia Mayor Fernando “Eping” Estavilla got the executive vice-presidential post.

Duallo and Estavilla agreed for a term sharing of the LMP presidency.

Cortes Mayor Lynn Iven Lim, Ubay Mayor Costan Reyes and Sevilla Mayor Juliet Dano were elected vice-presidents for the first, second, and third districts, respectively.

Neophyte Mabini Mayor Onjie Bernales-Lim is the new secretary-general with veteran Anda Mayor Angelina “Inday” Simacio as her assistant. San Isidro Mayor Atty. Diosdado “Dadz” Gementiza is elected as the treasurer and two-termer Dimiao Mayor Randolph “King” Ang, assistant treasurer; and neophyte San Miguel Mayor Ian Gil Mendez, auditor.

The league elected two public relations officers (PRO) to represent each district.

They are Dauis Mayor Roman “Amoi” Bullen and Maribojoc Mayor Romulo Manuta for 1st district; Danao Mayor Jose Cepedoza and Dagohoy Mayor Germiniano Relampagos (2nd district); and neophyte Duero Mayor Al “AlTacs” Taculad and another neophyte Loboc Mayor Raymund Jala (3rd district).

There are 10 mayors that composed the Board of Directors (BOD) elected for the LMP. They are Baclayon Mayor Atty. Alvin Uy, Panglao Mayor Edgardo “Boy” Arcay and neophyte Corella Mayor Manju Lim for 1st district; Clarin Mayor Eugene Ibarra, Getafe Mayor Cary Camacho and Sagbayan Mayor Restituto Suarez III (2nd district); and Pilar Mayor Wilson Pajo, neophyte Valencia Mayor Dionisio Neil Balite, Bilar Mayor Norman “Tata” Palacio and Loay Mayor Atty. Hilario “Boyet” Ayuban, 3rd district.

Calape Mayor Atty. Julius Caesar F. Herrera, Lila Mayor Atty. Arturo “Jed” Piollo II and Catigbian Mayor Elizabeth Mandin served as the election committee members.

Aumentado swore in the officers of the LMP during a ceremony held at the Modala resort in Panglao, Bohol last night.

Dauis Vice-Mayor Marietta “Miriam” Sumaylo, the former LMP Bohol president, attended the election and turnover the management and documents to Duallo.