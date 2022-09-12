Dengue cases in Bohol surge by 1,204% in 3 quarters

The number of dengue cases in Bohol has surged by a whopping 1,204 percent over the first three quarters of 2022 compared with the same period last year.

Data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed that dengue cases in the province from January 1 to September 11, 2022 surged to 1,956 from just 150 cases in the same period last year.

A single death each has been recorded in the same period in 2021 and 2022.

Based on the same data, the town of Talibon recorded the most number of dengue cases at 275.

It was followed by Tagbilaran City with 223; Ubay, 98; Anda, 96; Sagbayan, 79; Clarin, 70; Inabanga, 55; Guindulman, 54; Dauis, 53; and Trinidad, 48.

Leonidas Saniel, the PHO’s dengue program coordinator, attributed the surge to the “complacency” of residents who have stopped observing anti-dengue measures such as the maintenance of good household and community hygiene.

“Same sa atong gi mention sauna, naa gyud gihapoy pagka gahi og o ning mga taw, bisa’g unsaon og remind,” said Saniel.

Saniel said that dengue infections can easily be curbed if communities observe preventive measures such as the 4S, the health department’s strategy against the spread of the disease.

The 4S plan involves searching and destroying mosquito breeding places, securing self-protection, seeking early consultation, and supporting fogging and spraying in hotspot places.

“Mao ng atong gihanyo ang mga taw na ato gihapon pahingusgan tong strict implementation sa 4S,” he said.

Saniel urged the public to observe a “high index of suspicion,” meaning parents or guardians should seek medical attention if their child’s fever lasts for more than two days.

He added that individuals should also refrain from keeping stagnant water. If it could not be avoided, stored water should always be covered.

Dengue is mainly transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in stagnant water.

However, Leonidas noted that a mosquito egg can survive for a year without water and even under direct sunlight. Once submerged in water again, it can still hatch, he added.

He said water containers previously used to store stagnant water should be thoroughly cleaned to prevent mosquito eggs from sticking to it. (A. Doydora)