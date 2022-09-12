German national, 64, shot while jogging in Panglao

20 hours ago
20 hours ago

German national, 64, shot while jogging in Panglao

A 64-year-old German national landed in the hospital after he was shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman along a national highway in Panglao town.

Major Andie Corpus, chief of the Panglao Police Station, said the victim who was identified as Panteleone Voci, 64, was jogging roadside in Barangay Tawala when the assailant shot him.

 “Ga jogging ning biktima unya nakadungog nila [witnesses] na dihay upat or lima ka buto,” said Corpus.

Based on Voci’s statement, there were two motorcycle-riding suspects. The gunman was riding pillion.

Voci sustained two gunshot wounds in the back and was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for emergency medical aid.

Meanwhile, investigators found four spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

According to Corpus, they are eyeing personal grudge as possible motive behind the gun attack.

However, he refused to provide further details on the case so as not to jeopardize their investigation.

Corpus said they are still continuing their probe to identify the suspects behind the attack.

“Atong investigator tua pa sa area gi check pa ang mga CCTV ug nakipag storya pa sa mga witness,” said.

Investigators were also able to gather information from Voci himself and his wife. (A. Doydora)

