Inabanga man, 27, nabbed for forcing girl to send nude photos

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he forced a 14-year-old girl who has a mental condition to send nude photos of her.

The suspect who was identified as Vincent Rainer Payos, a construction worker in Barangay Datag, Inabanga, was arrested at his home in an entrapment operation set by the police on Saturday night.

According to Corporal Maria Nalia of the Bohol police Cyber Response Team, Payos was charged with grave coercion, grave threats and for violating the “Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009.”

“Gusto sa suspek na magpa send siya og nude photos. Iyang [suspect] giingnan na og di siya mo send, naay buhaton na harmful sa iyang family mao nisend pud ang bata na naay kuwang sa mental capacity, ang iyang pang-isip mura pa og five years old,” said Nalia.

Payos, who was using a fake Facebook account to communicate with the victim, then allegedly forced the victim to meet him in school.

He allegedly threatened the girl that he would spread the photos on social media if she refused.

According to Nalia, the victim’s 20-year-old sister found out about the threats made by Payos prompting her to report the incident to the police.

Police then set up the entrapment operation against Payos leading to his arrest.

“Daghan man gud account gi gamit ning laki, nagpaka aron ingnon na baji siya. Tungod kay dili tinuod ang iyang account, mao ng among gi entrapment kung kinsa ang mo duol sa bata,” said Nalia.

The suspect told police that he was still unsure what to do if he had achieved his goal of personally meeting the victim.

“Pag imbestiga namo sa laki, ingon siya na wa siya kahibaw unsa iyang mabuhat pero pag pangutana namo usob, ingon siya na sex sigurp,” Nalia added. (A. Doydora)