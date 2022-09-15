Cortes police probes fatal highway shooting

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man along a busy national highway in Cortes town by a still unidentified gunman.

Lieutenant Girlie Tulop of the Cortes Police Station said they are looking into multiple angles behind the killing of Edgar Acub, 35, but did not divulge further information so as not to jeopardize their probe.

“Daghang anggulo atong gi tan-aw pero dili pa nato masuta kung unsa gyuy main na motive ani,” said Tulo.

Acub, a resident of Antequera, was gunned down while placing a bet at an STL (Small Town Lottery) booth in Barangay Salvador, Cortes at around 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tulop, the still unidentified gunman was riding a white van when he shot the victim twice using a high-caliber rifle.

“Pag taya sa biktima nakita na ang white van na gikan sa Tagbilaran unya ni hunong, unya gi abli ang pultahan unya dretso na pusil gamit ang usa ka rifle,” said Tulop.

Almira Lumayag who was with the victim during the attack said the gunman was wearing a white shirt and had his face covered with a bonnet.

Investigators found at the crime scene two spent shells fired from a 5.56 mm caliber rifle.

According to Tulop, Acub was previously arrested for illegal gambling and was among those who surrendered as a drug user under Operation Tokhang.

“Nadakpan ni siya og sugal unya lulong lagi kuno sa sugal, then sabungero pud kuno ug hantak,” said Tulop. (A. Doydora)