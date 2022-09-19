7-hour grassfire hits Guindulman, Duero

7-hour grassfire hits Guindulman, Duero

Authorities continued their probe on the seven-hour grassfire that hit three villages in the towns of Guindulman and Duero and burned down a government reforestation area on Saturday night.

SFO1 Emmanuel Abejaron of the Guindulman Firestation said the fire was believed to have started in Barangay Lobogon in Duero which spread to the villages of Candiwang and Tabunok in Guindulman.

According to Abejaro, they were alerted of the fire at 7 p.m. but they were unable to reach the area as it was inaccessible to their fire trucks.

“Wa jud mi ka bomba og tubig gahuwat ra mi og moabot didto sa ubos kay sa ibabaw man siya gasugod,” said Abejero.

He noted that the fire died on its own at around 2 a.m.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to get the estimated size of the area which was hit by the fire, including a reforestation area of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Barangay Tabunok.

“Dako-dako ang nasunog sa reforestation [area] pero naghuwat pa mi sa detalyi gikan sa DENR,” he said.

In August last year, a 12-hour grassfire also hit the town of Guindulman affecting 25 hectares of land. (AD)

