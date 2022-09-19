Lending firm collector shot dead in Bilar highway

Lending firm collector shot dead in Bilar highway

A lending firm collector was gunned down by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in Bilar town on Monday morning.

Corporal Mark Christian Villagonzalo of the Bilar Police Station said victim Allen Rosales, 39, was driving his motorcycle to work in Carmen when the assailant repeatedly shot him along a national highway in Cansumbol, Bilar.

The perpetrators were believed to have been trailing the victim before carrying out the fatal gun attack in broad daylight.

“Ang gunman, kinsa mo ang backrider, gipusil makadaghang higayon ang biktima mao natumba siya,” said Villagonzalo.

Rosales was still rushed to a hospital in Carmen but was declared dead on arrival.

Based on the police’s initial probe, nothing was taken from the possession of the victim.

“So far, wala pay na record na naay nakuha sa biktima,” he said.

Meanwhile, investigators found four spent shells fired from a .45 caliber gun at the crime scene.

Villagonzalo said they were still continuing their probe to identify the suspects and the motive behind the attack.

“Manan-aw pa ta sa mga CCTV [footage] sa area ug nakig storya pud sa hintungdan sa namatay,” he added. (A. Doydora)

