1 dead in motorcycle-motorela collision in Talibon

A man died after the motorcycle he was driving slammed into an incoming moterala along a national road in Talibon town at past 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Senior Master Sgt. Fernado Lapera identified the fatality as Roberto Balane.

According to Fernando, Balane swerved to the opposite lane as he was trying to overtake another vehicle.

He then collided head on against a motorela driven by one Mario Cresencio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kusog padagan unya wala puy helmet tong biktima,” said Fernando.

Balene was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Cresencio sustained minor injuries.

He was not detained as he was set to enter into a settlement with Balane’s family. (AD)