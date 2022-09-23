PDEA nabs 3 in Panglao drug den

9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Three alleged drug dealers were arrested by government anti-narcotics operatives in a suspected drug den during a drug buy-bust operation in Panglao town on Thursday night.

Authorities identified the apprehended individuals as John Ysalena and Mark Goudin of Panglao and Herminiano Salan of Jagna.

In a report, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said they spotted the trio selling shabu in Barangay Tawala, Panglao prompting them to set up the anti-drug operation.

Ysalena, Goudin and Salan were collared by the PDEA and Panglao police operatives after they allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent.

Authorities said they found seven more packets of shabu in the suspects’ possession.

The seized drugs weighed 11 grams and were estimated to be worth P74,800.

All three of the nabbed drug dealers have been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against them.

They will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for the sale and possession of illegal drugs and for maintaining a drug den. (wm)

