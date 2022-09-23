Woman yields P1.7-million shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A woman deemed a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested in a buy-bust operation which yielded shabu worth P1.7 million, one of the largest single-operation drug haul this year.

Gemuba Alcala, 33, a resident of Loay town, was collared by joint operatives of the police Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) and Philippine Drug Enforcement agency during a sting operation in Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said Alcala sold shabu worth P20,000 to a police poseur-buyer, leading to her immediate arrest.

Following her arrest, police then allegedly found 15 more packs of shabu in her possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seized drugs weighed 255 grams, police said.

According to authorities, Alcala’s shabu stash was worth P1.7 million or around P6,700 per gram, law enforcement agency’s estimated street value of the illegal substance.

Alcala has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against her.

She will be facing criminal complaints for violating Sections 5 (sale) and 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)