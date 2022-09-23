Woman yields P1.7-million shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Woman yields P1.7-million shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A woman deemed a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested in a buy-bust operation which yielded shabu worth P1.7 million, one of the largest single-operation drug haul this year.

Gemuba Alcala, 33, a resident of Loay town, was collared by joint operatives of the police Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) and Philippine Drug Enforcement agency during a sting operation in Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said Alcala sold shabu worth P20,000 to a police poseur-buyer, leading to her immediate arrest.

Following her arrest, police then allegedly found 15 more packs of shabu in her possession.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The seized drugs weighed 255 grams, police said.

According to authorities, Alcala’s shabu stash was worth P1.7 million or around P6,700 per gram, law enforcement agency’s estimated street value of the illegal substance.

Alcala has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against her.

She will be facing criminal complaints for violating Sections 5 (sale) and 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PDEA nabs 3 in Panglao drug den

Three alleged drug dealers were arrested by government anti-narcotics operatives in a suspected drug den during a drug buy-bust operation…

P217k shabu seized from 22-year-old HVI in Cortes

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) seized on Monday night shabu worth over P217,000 from a 22-year-old…

Lending firm collector shot dead in Bilar highway

A lending firm collector was gunned down by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in Bilar town on Monday morning.…

Caindec faces falsification, graft charges

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 7 chief…

Cortes police probes fatal highway shooting

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man along a busy national highway in Cortes town by a still…

29-year-old woman yields P102k shabu in Cortes drug bust

Police allegedly seized shabu worth P102,000 from a 29-year-old woman in Cortes town at dawn on Tuesday. In a report,…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply