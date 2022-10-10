Baclayon LGU employee stabbed dead by 67-year-old drinking buddy

October 10, 2022
October 10, 2022

Baclayon LGU employee stabbed dead by 67-year-old drinking buddy

A casual employee of the Baclayon local government unit (LGU) was stabbed dead while sleeping by his 67-year-old drinking companion on Saturday, police said.

According to Corporal Protacio Man-on, Jr. of the Baclayon Police Station, Virgilio Talictic stabbed victim Gaudioso Pamis, 56, using a bolo while the latter was resting after both had a drinking session which resulted in a heated argument.

“Nakatog ning biktima kay naka inom-inom na sa purok daplin sa kalsada mao nilakaw pud ang suspetsado pero nibalik pud gada na og sundang unya gi luba niya ang biktima samtang natog,” said Man-on.

Prior to the stabbing incident, both men talked about their past conflict against each other.

A witness told authorities that Pamis had brought up a previous incident in which he struck Talictic with a rock almost two decades ago.

“Niingon ang biktima na ato na tong kalimtan kay dugay na to kaayo, mga 90s pa man to nahitabo pero tungod lagi kay naka inom-inom og Kulafu basin na trigger ang suspetsado,” said Man-on.

Pamis who sustained four stab wounds in the chest was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Talictic did not attempt to evade police arrest as he was found and nabbed by authorities at his home.

Talitic was placed under police custody and was charged with murder. (A. Doydora)

