P7.3 million shabu from Bohol set to be burned

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

P7.3 million shabu from Bohol set to be burned

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Shabu recovered in Bohol and estimated to be worth a total of P7.3 million will be destroyed next month through incineration in Cebu along with other confiscated illegal drugs in the region.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol information officer Leia Alcantara said the illegal drugs which weighed 1,07 1grams were turned over to them by the Bohol Police Provincial Forensic Unit last week.

According to Alcantara, the illegal-drug haul was an aggregate of shabu collected by the police from 2,000 to 2021.

These were drugs which were not linked to any cases filed in court.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“No cases filed ni sila or no arrest involved ani na mga drugs. Or pwede pud napatay ang suspect, ang uban gi turnover lang, or uban confiscation na walay personality,” said Alcantara.

Also turned over to the PDEA were 788 grams of marijuana leaves which were estimated to be worth P94,662.

In 2021, the PDEA destroyed P25 million worth of shabu seized in Bohol.

 The illegal drugs were transported to Cebu City from Bohol and were burned at a crematorium.

The four kilos of shabu were seized from at least 30 individuals who were arrested in Bohol from 2015 to 2018 and whose cases were already resolved. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

350 Jagna officials, employees undergo random drug test

Some 350 officials and employees of the Jagna local government unit (LGU) and local offices of national agencies were subjected…

Baclayon LGU employee stabbed dead by 67-year-old drinking buddy

A casual employee of the Baclayon local government unit (LGU) was stabbed dead while sleeping by his 67-year-old drinking companion…

1 dead, 8 hurt in tricycle-van collision in Loon

One person died while eight others including four minors were injured after a van collided against a tricycle along a…

Woman yields P1.7-million shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A woman deemed a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested in a buy-bust operation which yielded shabu…

PDEA nabs 3 in Panglao drug den

Three alleged drug dealers were arrested by government anti-narcotics operatives in a suspected drug den during a drug buy-bust operation…

P217k shabu seized from 22-year-old HVI in Cortes

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) seized on Monday night shabu worth over P217,000 from a 22-year-old…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply