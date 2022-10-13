67-year-old retired teacher dies after hit by motorcycle

Topic |  
October 13, 2022
October 13, 2022

67-year-old retired teacher dies after hit by motorcycle

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 67-year-old retired teacher died after she was hit by a motorcycle while taking part in a rosary procession along a national highway in Ubay town at dawn on Wednesday.

The fatality was identified as Vilma Boysillo, a resident of Barangay Calanggaman, Ubay.

According to Corporal Fernando Dogueles of the Ubay Police Station, the motorcycle driver who was identified as Daryl Mendez was travelling from Tagbilaran City when he accidentally rammed the victim.

Boysillo was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, Mendez also sustained various injuries and was also hospitalized.

Dogueles said a reckless imprudence charge will be filed against Mendez. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

63-year-old man found dead in Panglao house

A 63-year-old man was found dead while hanging from a water tank in Panglao town in an apparent suicide. Corporal…

1 dead in motorcycle-motorela collision in Talibon

A man died after the motorcycle he was driving slammed into an incoming moterala along a national road in Talibon…

Firefighter hurt in Jagna blaze

A fireman was injured in a firefighting operation at a burning house in a residential-commercial area in Jagna town on…

7-hour grassfire hits Guindulman, Duero

Authorities continued their probe on the seven-hour grassfire that hit three villages in the towns of Guindulman and Duero and…

1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle collision in Ubay

A man was killed while another was injured after their motorcycles collided head on along a provincial road in Ubay…

Pa dies, son hurt after moterala slams into carabao in Carmen

A 50-year-old man driving a motorela died while his 12-year-old son was injured after the three-wheel vehicle slammed into a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply