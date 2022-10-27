CPG town’s No. 1 most wanted arrested

Carlos P. Garia (CPG) town’s No. 1 wanted man who has been accused of raping his 11-year-old cousin was captured by police in in Caloocan City after three years in hiding.

Police operatives of the Bohol Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) along with local authorities collared Jericho Calatos, a native if Barangay Lapinig, CPG while he was at work for a trucking service near the Monumento Circle in Caloocan on Monday morning.

AKG team leader Corporal Jayson Jamoner said a barangay official informed them of the suspect’s whereabouts prompting them to set up the operation.

“Since 2019 didto na siya ga tago-tago, pag sumbong sa biktima ni larga na ni dretso sa Manila according sa kapitan sa Lapinig. Mao nangita mi og tawo na maka-locate,” said Jamoner.

Calatos is facing one count of statutory rape and has been wanted since 2019.

According to Jamoner, the suspect raped the victim at a remote grassy in Barangay Lapinig in 2019

“Padung mo kuha og tubig sa atabay ning biktima unya mura’g gi-atngan sa suspect. Gibira niya sa kasagbutan,” said Jamoner.

Calatos was temporarily detained at the AKG headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City pending the issuance of a commitment order against him.

He will then be transferred to the Bohol District Jail while undergoing trial for the non-bailable offense. (A. Doydora)