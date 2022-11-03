DepEd Bohol urges students, parents to still wear facemasks in school

The Department of Education in Bohol continued to urge parents, students and teachers to still wear face masks in school campuses even after the national government announced that it is no longer compulsory.

According to Dagatan, the wearing of face mask is intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

“Padayon lang gihapon ta na maghanyo sa mga kabataan ug ginikanan alang sa ilang seguridad na mas maayo na mag sul-ob gihapon. Dili na siya compulsory, ang ato nalang is ang paghanyo,” said Dagatan.

Dagatan particularly encouraged those unvaccinated to continue wearing the protective masks to help protect themselves.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the executive order on Oct. 28, which lifted the mandatory use of face masks indoors.

The order came prior to the resumption of full face-to-face classes this week.

On Wednesday, all public schools shifted back to the traditional five days of face-to-face classes a week for the first time since the pandemic erupted in early 2020.

Meanwhile, private schools are still allowed to continue the implementation of blended or distance learning. (rt)

