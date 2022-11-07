Fire guts ‘chicharon’ factory in Tagbilaran, leaves P135k in damages

A blaze that gutted an establishment which manufactures food products in Tagbilaran City damaged over P135,000 worth of properties, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

According to SFO1 Richen Roslinda of BFP Tagbilaran, the establishment in Barangay San Isidro which manufactures chicharon or fried pork rinds caught fire at past 6 p.m. on Sunday.

No one was injured during the 30-minute incident.

“Naa ni siyay freezer pero walay tawo ang maong establishment,” said Roslinda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

“Daghan siya’g mga mantika didto na naa sa kaha, mao toy nakapa dako sa kayo,” he added.

The Tagbilaran City Fire Station which deployed three firetrucks was alerted of the incident at 6 p.m. and they were able to declared fire out at 6:30 p.m.

Roslinda added that they had difficulty reaching the area due to the small path heading to the area.

The structure was located some 300 meters away from the barangay.

“Ngitngit kaayo unya sudlonon pud ang maong lugar, naglisod kay dili kaayo dako ang dalan padung sa maong nasunog na building,” he said. (A. Doydora)