New Bohol PNP chief urges remaining NPA rebels to surrender

Newly installed Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Loprenzo Batuan urged the remaining New People’s Army (NPA) members in the province to return to the fold of the law amid the government’s offer of support to surrendering communist rebels.

Batuan, during the celebration of Carlos P. Garcia Day on Friday last week, aired his appeal in response to the surrender of Elizar Nabas, a high-ranking NPA official, to the Provincial Government of Bohol.

According to Batuan, Nabas will be getting livelihood, financial and legal assistance from the national government despite the battery of charges filed against him.

“Daghan siyang position na gigunitan samtang diha pa siya sa walhong kalihukan, nahimua siyang member sa NPA striking force ug Special Partisan Unit (SPARU) na nag operate sa Bohol,” said Batuan.

However, Batuan noted that Nabasa will still be facing charges filed against him for his alleged crimes while being a member of the NPA.

Nabas is facing 15 criminal complaints for murder, 3 for frustrated murder, 11 for attempted murder, 1 for homicide, and 7 for attempted homicide.

“So atong gipasabot kaniya na bisan pa man sa iyang pag surrender kinahanglan na iyang tubagon ang iyang mga kaso na na-file sa korte. Mao gahapon atong gi-serve ang 37 kabuok na warrant,” said Batuan.

Despite the occurrence of several clashes between state forces and the NPA and the previous years, the province continues to be considered as insurgency-free

The status has been accorded to the province since 2010. (AD)