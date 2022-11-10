2 HNU alumni named finalists at ALB PH Law Awards

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Two of the finalists for dispute resolution lawyer of the year in the Asian Legal Business Philippine law awards 2022 are alumni of HNU/DWCT, Atty. Elmar Galacio and Atty. Michael Marlowe Uy.

Atty. Galacio is one of the partners of Cruz  Marcelo and Tenefrancia Law firm while Atty. Uy is one of the partners of Kua Sy and Yeung (SKY) Law firm.

Atty. Uy graduated at DWCT in 2003, highschool and 1999 in elementary.

Atty. Galacio graduated in 1992, ab pol sci , summa cum laude.

Both of them finished bachelor of laws in UP Diliman.

Atty. Michael Marlowe Uy received his Master of Arts in the Humanities with specialization in History back in 2009, graduating cum laude and ranking first in the President’s List. He then pursued a career in Law, graduating Juris Doctor from UP College of Law.He was admitted to the Philippine Bar in 2015 and has completed the Pre-Judicature Program of the Philippine Judicial Academy and passed its written evaluative examinations in 2021. He is an incoming post-graduate student in the Master in International Law, Foreign Trade and International Relations program of the Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economa (ISDE) in Madrid, Spain.

Mr. Galacio ranked 8th in the Class of 1997 of the University of the Philippines College of Law, where he was a member of the Order of the Purple Feather Honor Society. As a Monbusho Scholar, Mr. Galacio earned his Masters in Public Policy from the Saitama University (now Graduate Research Institute for Policy Studies), Japan in 2000 and is proficient in Nihongo. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the Holy Name University in Bohol, where he graduated summa cum laude in 1992.

