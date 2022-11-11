Man, granddaughter hurt in Tagbilaran road mishap

Topic |  
1 second ago
1 second ago

Man, granddaughter hurt in Tagbilaran road mishap

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A man and his 15-year-old granddaughter who he was taking to school landed in the hospital after their tricab slammed into a parked vehicle in Tagbilaran City on Thursday morning.

Staff Sgt. Jiovanne Doydoy of the Tagbilaran City Police Station said Noel Aysor, 56, a resident of Dauis town, was on his way to Dr. Cecilio Putting National High School when he rammed the vehicle.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Aysor fell asleep while driving as he suddenly swerved into the parked Toyota Corolla along Burgos Street in Barangay Poblacion.

“Ning kalit ra sila og tipas mura’g nakatulog ag driver,” said Doydoy.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Emergency responders of the City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (CDDRMO) were rushed both Aysor and his granddaughter were rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hopsital.

Both continued to be treated for their injuries. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

High-ranking NPA rebel surrenders to Bohol gov’t

Governor Aris Aumentado announced during the 2nd Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting held at the Ceremonial Hall, New…

Bohol further intensifies drive vs ASF

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The risk of crippling the P10 billion…

Chatto asks DOTR to resolve airport ops, management concerns

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Cong. Edgar Chatto called on the Department…

3 vehicles figure in accident after taking detour to avoid LTO checkpoint in Baclayon

Three vehicles figured in an accident after they took a detour to avoid a checkpoint set up by the Land…

BISU ranks 3rd in electrician’s board exam

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol Island State University – Main Campus…

No budget available for P5K ‘Odette’ aid for Boholanos

Boholano victims of the typhoon odette who did not receive yet the P5,000 financial assistance per family have to wait…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply