Bohol towns to combat illegal recruitment at barangay level

Municipalities in Bohol are set to launch an information and monitoring campaign against illegal recruitment and human trafficking as part of the national government’s efforts to impede the unlawful activities down at the barangay level.

According to League of Municipalities (Bohol) president Mayor Dave Duallo of Buenavista, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Overseas Workers and Welfare Administration (OWWA), Provincial Government of Bohol and local government units signed on Monday a memorandum of agreement to implement the intensified drive against illegal recruitment.

“Gi-involve na ang nga LGUs kay atong nahibaw-an na recruitment karon naa na man sa mga kabarangayan, so effective ni na move sa national government kay kami naa man mi sa ground hibaw mi og naay mo sudsod sa among kabarangayan for that purpose,” said Duallo.

The broadened efforts against the unlawful activities were implemented amid reports of illegal recruitments being carried out in barangays across the province including in remote areas.

“Nakita siguro sa national government na ang ilang aksyon adto na didto, meaning padung na mo larga or mahibaw-an na di diay kompleto ang papers so usahay too late na,” said Duallo.

Other government agencies such as the Philippine National Police are also expected to support the campaign.

The LMP is scheduled to discuss the initiative with newly appointed Bohol Provincial Police Office director Col. Lorenzo Batuan when it holds its yearend assessment in the following weeks.

Duallo noted that most legitimate recruiters coordinate with the LGUs and often even set up their booths in the town hall, while illegal ones tend to go straight to the barangays.

According to Duallo, local chief executives have also been told to cascade the new directive to barangay officials.

“Ang mga barangay officials, ang mga kapitan amo silang e-remind na kung naa man galiy ingon ana e-report aron atong mapa imbestigaran ngano wa man siya mo aga nato,” said Duallo. (RT)

